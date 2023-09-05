KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without one of their star players, Travis Kelce, after he hyperextended his knee at practice Tuesday.

Head Coach Andy Reid said that he injured his knee during practice and that it is currently being examined. His status for Thursday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions is unknown.

An injury to Kelce is challenging enough, but this also impacts the Chiefs at a position where they’re already playing down a man from what they envisioned heading into training camp.

The original thinking was 4 Tight Ends on the roster before St. Joe .. now Kelce is, at least, on injury watch and Jody Fortson is out for the season. Blake Bell and Noah Gray .. next men up. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 5, 2023

Blake Bell brings plenty of experience inside the Chiefs system, logging 13 starts in 34 total games with 19 catches and one touchdown over three seasons with Kansas City.

Noah Gray is entering his third season with the Chiefs after being taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and has flashed ability, scoring once in each of his first two seasons, hauling in 35 catches on 44 regular season targets.

This is what tight ends coach Tom Melvin said about Gray’s development and confidence during training camp.

“Every year you’re going to get a year better and he’s got a lot of playing time. He’s done a great job because we move him around to all the different positions we have,” Melvin said.

“(He’s a) really smart, instinctual kid, and he’s gotten better at knowing what he’s doing and perfecting that. Now in his third year, he’s starting to set things up and that’s the progression you’re looking for.”

