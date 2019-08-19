Breaking News
Travelers ride long ball to avoid sweep from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you like the longball, Sunday’s matchup at Hammons was the game for you.

If you like the Springfield Cardinals, not so much.

The Arkansas Travelers tallied three home runs Sunday afternoon for a 7-1 victory over the Cards.

Springfield’s lone run came in the 8th inning on an RBI-double from Yariel Gonzalez to score Kramer Robertson.

That represented the lone bright spot of the day, however, as Springfield missed a sweep opportunity.

The Cardinals will take Monday off before traveling to Frisco Tuesday to open a three-game series and a six-game road trip.

