SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks.

There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma.

Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who says he’s entering the NBA draft.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal is May first.

And two Bears entered the portal Tuesday Lu’Cye Patterson and Isaac Haney.

Patterson started 26 of the 34 games averaging seven points and three rebounds a game.

Isaac Haney leaves the Bears after just one season in maroon and white.

He played in 32 games, coming off the bench averaging four points and two rebounds a game.

Haney won a state championship at Dora and then after transfering to Kickapoo he won a state championship with the Chiefs.

Haney scored 18 points in Missouri State’s win over Evangel and ten points against Little Rock.

Center Nic Tata announced Monday he’s leaving to go home to Australia and play in their professional league.