SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be making their third straight appearance in the NCAA womens tournament on Thursday night.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will take on Florida State in a First Four game in Baton Rouge, LA.

Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had a nerve-wracking wait for the at large bid.

Her team was one of the last to get into the field of 68.

But coach Mox says the NCAA rewarded the Lady Bears for all the tough games played early in the season in the non-conference.

“To get to 24 wins with all this adversity that we’ve gone through is nothing short of amazing. And to cap it off with the Big Dance is even better. Mizzou, Virginia Tech, USC all those big wins we had against power fives really helped propel us to an at-large bid. Again doing our work early. Some of those teams like Toledo, they won the regular season. South Dakota State won the regular season. We had some really good wins in the non-conference, convincing wins too. And that helped I guess with the committee’s decision,” said Coach Mox.