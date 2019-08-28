Tough August continues, Frisco beats Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Frisco RoughRiders took the lead in the third and didn’t look back.

The RoughRiders beat Springfield 5-2 on Tuesday at Hammons Field.

Tyler O’Neill, Jose Martinez and Austin Gomber continued their rehab assignment with the Cardinals. O’Neill went 2-4, which includes a home run in the 8th, Martinez went 1-2 with a pair of walks and Gomber didn’t pitch.

O’Neill started the Springfield offense in the 6th with a single to left field, which Elehuris Montero followed with an RBI single.

It’s been a tough August for the Cardinals and it continues as they are now on a five game losing streak.

The two teams are back at it at Hammons Field on Wednesday at 6:30pm.