SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Monday afternoon, the top-ranked team in Class 5, 17-2 Glendale hosting Branson.

And the Falcons lefty Drew Wedgeworth was on the hill, he gets the strikeout here in the first.

Glendale loads the bases in the second Brooks Kettering grounds to second, the ball is bobbled at second base, that allows Alex Rankin to score it’s 1-nothing Glendale.

And that was all that Wedgeworth would need, he gets another strikeout here.

The junior would pitch a complete game shutout, giving up just four hits with five strikeouts.

The Falcons win 1-nothing.