FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The Arkansas Razorbacks will also open the college season at home this weekend.

Sam Pittman’s 19th ranked Razorbacks will host the 23rd ranked Cincinnati Bearcats.

And this is something new.

It’s the first time in the long storied history of Arkansas football that the Razorbacks are opening the season at home against a ranked opponent.

This will be Pittman’s third season in Fayetteville and he’s 12-11 overall.

Last year, Arkansas won all four of its trophy games, including wins over Mizzou and Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

“But now the expectations are certainly high. And they’re high in our building as well. I think opening up against a Top 25 program, which I think Cincinnati is higher then that even, it should have helped us in the summer. It should have helped us in the fall camp understanding that we’re not playing a team that’s way inferior to us. We’re playing a team that’s every bit as good as we are,” said Pittman.