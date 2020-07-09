Top 2020 Cardinal draft picks coming to Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals taxi squad is scheduled to have its first workout on Thursday, July 16th at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals also released a partial 12-player roster for Springfield Wednesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals held a workout Wednesday night at Busch Stadium and plan on playing their first intersquad game Thursday.

Also coming to Summer Camp South will be June’s first and second round picks, third baseman Jordan Walker and pitcher Masyn Winn.

2018 first round pick Nolan Gorman will also be at Hammons.

“I think the fact that it’s such a diverse roster. You’re going to have people down in Springfield who have played in the big leagues. You’re going to have people in Springfield trying to get back to the big leagues. This is going to be a much different education then what they would have traditionally gotten. And in some ways this might be a more unique one that you can prosper from. I feel like from an opportunity standpoint for these young men. This is something you can argue is priceless,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.