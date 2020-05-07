Tony Romo to play in Springfield’s Price Cutter Charity Championship

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Tony Romo looks hits on the 11th hole during the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort on September 27, 2019 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Price Cutter Charity Championship announced Thursday that former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo will compete in the Korn Ferry Tour event.

“Playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event is a huge honor, especially when you think of all the talent here that’ll be on the PGA Tour soon,” Romo said. “These guys are pros, so it will be a challenge – challenge that I want to try again. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper for giving me this shot. I can’t wait for July in Springfield.”

“We are delighted that Tony can make it to our tournament,” Tournament Executive Director Jerald Andrews said. “He is likely to draw fans who have never attended our tournament, so he’ll have quite the following. We hope fans understand that his focus is on golf and trying to make Friday’s cut.”

Romo received a sponsor exemption, meaning he will skip qualification and automatically enter the tournament field.

Romo was set to take part in the Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington back in April, but the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So instead, Springfield will be the location of Romo’s first Korn Ferry start, though he has past experience with the developmental circuit.

Romo advanced through pre-qualifying back in 2018, but failed to reach full status on the then Web.com Tour.

Romo has missed the cut in each of his four career PGA Tour starts with an average score of 77.

As for his football days, Romo still holds the Dallas Cowboys’ records for most career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The PCCC is currently set for July 23-26 at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield. The tournament is planning to accommodate fans following the Tour’s recent decision to resume its schedule, with an emphasis on following advice of national and local health officials.