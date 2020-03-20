Tom Brady is officially a Buccaneer

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — For the past 20 years Tom Brady has terrorized the AFC as a member of the New England Patriots.

After much speculation, Brady made it official today, March 20.

He’s jumping on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ship.

Tom Brady posted this picture of him and his new deal on Instagram.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me this opportunity,” Brady said.

The Bucs are giving Tom Brady a two year $50 million deal.

Brady is second all-time with more than 74,000 passing yards.

He’s second all-time with 541 passing touchdowns.

The Bucs went 7-9 this past season, while their quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 30 touchdowns but threw 30 interceptions.

The Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Tampa this upcoming season.