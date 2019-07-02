Tolliver Signs With Blazers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NBA free agency period is open and all the talk is about Durant, Kawhi and Kyrie.

But Springfield native Anthony Tolliver signed a one year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 34-year old Tolliver is an NBA journeyman since graduating from Creighton.

Last season, the Kickapoo product played for the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged five points and three rebounds in 65 games.

Yahoo sports is reporting the deal’s worth $2.6 million dollars.

Tolliver’s played 11 NBA seasons with 11 different NBA teams.