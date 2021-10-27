Tolliver headlines MSHOF 2021 induction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2021 class Wednesday with plenty of local legends, most notably Anthony Tolliver.

Also on the list, former Southwest Missouri State football coach Jesse Branch who took the Bears to the playoffs in 1989 and 1990, former Drury SID Dan Cashel, Former Parkview and Drury track coach Don Keeton, former tennis coach Jean Larrick and fast pitch softball pitcher Ed Bramer along with Tolliver.

Tolliver is a former Kickapoo standout who went on to a great NBA Career, playing 13 seasons with 11 different teams for more than 700 NBA games, 4,000 points and 2,000 rebounds.

Anthony Tolliver/Kickapoo alum/NBA Veteran: “It’s really, really cool,” Tolliver said. “It’s a great feeling to be a part of an elite crew. Definitely couldn’t have done it without pretty much everybody behind me. There’s so many people here who mean a lot to me. This is a huge reason why I’ve been able to what I’ve done through the game of basketball and otherwise. It’s great support here in Springfield. Feels good to be back to see family and friends.”