SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s February Class of 2024 Thursday.

The class features a handful of local talent who went from high school to the professional ranks.

15 people and two programs make up the class that will be inducted Sunday, February 4th.

Headlining the group is former Kickapoo Chief Anthony Tolliver.

Tolliver was on the 2003 Chiefs team that went 30-1 and won a state championship.

He played at Creighton and in the NBA for 13 years with 11 different teams.

Also in the class, Lebanon product Justin Britt who played football at Mizzou and then eight seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Texans.

Also in the class, Ozark’s Lucas Harrell who pitched the Tigers to a state championship and then played seven seasons in the big leagues.

The voice of the Lady Bears Tom Ladd will be inducted in the broadcast wing.

And Art Hains will receive the inspiration award.