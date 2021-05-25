Titans end Nixa’s season in sectionals

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa girls’ soccer team made plenty of school history this season.

The Eagles’ season came to an end on Tuesday night, though, as Lee’s Summit West beat Nixa 4-0 at Nixa High School.

It was Nixa’s (17-5) first trip to the sectional round since 2018.

Madison Staples opened the scoring for the Titans (17-4) in the 12′ with a goal on a ball that changed direction off of a Nixa defender in the box.

The Eagles stout defense held the final 28 minutes of the first half, keeping the game at 1-0 at halftime.

The Titans added another in the 59′ as Joey Fosnow converted a penalty kick to the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Lee’s summit would add two more before the end of the game to seal the win and trip to the state quarterfinals.

