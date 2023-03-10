SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Class 2 girls semifinal, Norwood squaring off with Tipton.

Two minutes into the first quarter, still no score, Cardinals in bounding the ball, Briar Cox hits the layup to change that.

However, the Lady Pirates weren’t in a hurry to score.

They were channeling their inner 4-corners offense going into a stall for most of the first quarter.

But Cox was having none of that.

She steals the pass and takes it all the way to the other end to put the Cardinals ahead 4-0.

And that’s how the period ended.

Tipton goes onto win 55-30.