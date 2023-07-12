SPRINGFIELD, Mo–All of baseball is taking the next two days off.

And that includes the minor league teams as well.

Springfield resumes the season Friday night in Wichita.

And one player to watch in the second half is 20-year old right handed pitcher Tink Hence.

It’s one thing to be one of the top prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

It’s quiet another to make your double a debut on the Fourth of July.

“I don’t think I played in front of a crowd that big since maybe Cooperstown when I was 12 years old,” said Springfield pitcher Tink Hence.

Tink Hence didn’t let the star spangled debut phase him.

The 20-year old went five innings, giving up a home run, but collected five strikeouts.

He lowered his ERA to 1.80.

Hence:”Overall I felt pretty good…to get an inning where I give up back to back hits and figure out a way to bear down and pitch my way out of it.”

The 6-foot-1, right hander then flew to Seattle for the Futures Game.

He pitched one scoreless inning and collected a strikeout.

“I was watching last year and Masyn (Winn) and Jordan (Walker) were able to go. I told myself next year I want to be in the same position,” said Hence.

Hence has a four pitch arsenal with a fast ball that can get close to 100 miles an hour.

He mixes in three above average off speed pitches.

And is learning with every start.

“Learning how to locate my fastball. I have that down to a tick. All the offspeeds. I’m really big on my slider this year and made some strides from last year,” said Hence.

His given name is Markevian.

But when he was five, his mother nicknamed him Stinker.

And that eventually evolved into Tink.

For a kid from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, being a member of the St. Louis Cardinals was a natural fit.

Hence:”I always had a little Cardinals hat in my grandma’s house since I was about 7 or 8. So I kind of see Cardinals all over. I go into Walmart and see Cardinals gear all around. It’s kind of home grown. Also they blessed me with an opportunity to chase my dream. I’ll always be thankful to the Cardinals.”