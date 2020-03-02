Timeout: Would you trade a preseason game for a 17th game in the regular season?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Now for a Timeout.

Let’s talk about football.

How do you feel about adding more games, and shortening the NFL preseason?

That’s what the NFL players will be voting on in the next few weeks.

But there’s a civil war erupting between the big-time stars like J.J.Watt and Russell Wilson.

And your everyday Joe like Giants left tackle Nate Solder.

The stars say vote no on the deal, playing a 17th game will risk injury.

The Joes are saying, give me an extra paycheck, and add an extra roster spot to the team.

I’m in.

I agree with the Joes, I would trade a preseason game for an extra game any day of the week.

And it gives the majority of the players and retirees extra money, adds three more players to the practice squad, and eases some of the rules around training camp.

Forget about all that talk about changing the way the postseason is structured.

That is not in the new collective bargaining agreement.

Right now the NFL Players Union is holding up the vote, hoping to get the Joes to change their mind.

I say let the players vote.

What do you think?

Would you trade a preseason game for a 17th game in the regular season?

