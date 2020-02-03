Timeout: What’s your favorite moment from the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Now for a Timeout.

Let’s hear you cheer Chiefs Kingdom.

50 years of exile finally ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating San Francisco 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54.

It was an emotional night for Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and yes the fans of Chiefs Kingdom.

Part of it was because of the historic fourth-quarter comeback by the Chiefs.

And part of the emotion was because of coach Andy Reid got his first Super Bowl championship.

Another part was owner Clark Hunt, the son of Lamar Hunt who named the big game the Super Bowl.

So it was a magic night.

Especially for fans who lived through the dark days of the ’70s and ’80s, and the near misses of the ’90s.

Then this morning I’m hearing the experts at ESPN talking about how San Francisco lost the Super Bowl.

More than the Chiefs winning it.

When they focus on 49ers’ mistakes, they disrespect what the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes did, especially in that fourth quarter.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and there’s nothing ESPN can say.

Ok Chiefs Kingdom, what was your special memory from last night’s Super Bowl win?

E-mail dlucy@kolr10.com or join the discussion on Facebook.

We’ll share some of your responses tonight at 10.