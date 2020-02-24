Timeout: What do you think of the XFL?

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 22: A general interior view of CenturyLink Field with the XFL midfield logo after the game between the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades at CenturyLink Field on February 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The Dallas Renegades topped the Seattle Dragons, 24-12. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Now for a Timeout.

And let’s talk about football.

Not college or the NFL.

But the XFL.

You know the reincarnated football league owned by pro wrestling’s Vince McMahon.

But this isn’t that goofy league from 20 years ago with players like He Hate Me.

This is 2020, there are eight teams playing a ten-week season.

And we’ve already completed three weeks of the season.

Sunday, Feb.23, professional football returned to St. Louis with the BattleHawks hosting New York.

If you saw the game, you saw Casey Sayles trading a football for a box of girl scout cookies during a game.

That’s what this XFL is all about, making football fun and accessible to the average fan.

Something the other professional football has forgotten about the average fan.

This XFL has teams in cities like St. Louis and Houston which the other league has abandoned.

The St. Louis BattleHawks are 2-1 after whipping up on New York, 29-9.

They’ve got rules to speed up the game, in-game interviews, mic’d up coaches, and the winning players get a $2,000 bonus.

It’s not bad.

Have you watched any XFL games and what do you think?

E-mail dlucy@kolr10.com or join the discussion on Facebook.

We’ll share some of your responses tonight at 10 p.m.