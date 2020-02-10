Timeout: What do you think of the job coach Mox has done?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Now for a Timeout.

Let’s talk about Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the job she’s doing at Missouri State.

Over the weekend, the Lady Bears swept Iowa, winning at Northern Iowa and at Drake.

The wins gave Missouri State 20 victories this season.

And made their record 20-3 overall and 10-1 in the valley.

That also gives coach Mox the most wins ever for a first-year coach in Lady Bear history.

Think about that, more first-year wins then Cheryl Burnett, Katie Abrahamson Henderson or even Kellie Harper.

I’ll be the first to admit, that I thought Jackie Stiles was worth a chance at replacing harper.

But Bears Athletic Director Kyle Moats hit a home run with coach Mox.

She’s stepped in and was able to get the Lady Bears to play even better than last season.

The success is not only with on the floor coaching.

Coach Mox has become a hit in the community visiting with fans, having breakfasts and the attendance has been rising at the Q.

Her drive, passion and winning attitude fit right into the Lady Bear legacy that her predecessors have established.

What do you think of the job coach Mox has done with the Lady Bears?

And we’ll share some of your responses tonight at 10 p.m.