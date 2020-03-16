Timeout: What do you think of MSHSAA canceling the state basketball championships?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Now for a Timeout.

I’ll be perfectly honest with everyone.

My plan for a Timeout changed when the Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled the class four and five championships.

It was always going to be on the show-me showdown.

But now I can praise MSHSAA for making this decision.

It did take a while, but in my opinion, the right decision was made.

Now in MSHSAA’s defense, the opinion last week from the Greene County Health Department was that limiting the fans and canceling third-place games was okay.

But that all changed Sunday when the CDC lowered the group of people to 50, and now it’s 10.

It took a while but MSHSAA made the right call.

Do I feel sorry for the eight seniors on the Kickapoo team?

I feel sorry for the other teams and their fans who were counting on a championship weekend.

But I think we can all agree that it’s better than feeling bad because someone got sick from their time at the JQH Arena.

I want to know your opinion.

What do you think of MSHSAA canceling the state basketball championships?

E-mail dlucy@kolr10.com or join the discussion on Facebook.

We’ll share some of your responses tonight at 10 p.m.