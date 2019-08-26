Timeout: thoughts on quarterback Andrew Luck

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Let us talk about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Sunday night, Luck made a surprising announcement.

He retired from football at the age of 29.

Luck has been fighting nagging injuries for most of his six-year NFL career.

This summer, Luck’s been trying to rehab a lower leg injury.

He also had a serious shoulder injury in 2015.

And tore his abdominal wall and lacerated a kidney as well.

Luck says he was tired of trying to get healthy every summer in order to get beat up every fall.

I admire Luck’s clear-headed decision.

The Colts agree.

Owner Jim Irsay said Luck could keep nearly $29 million of his signing bonus.

That news sent the social media world crazy.

Colts fans booed him off the field when they found out was going to retire.

Former players like Steve Beuerlein ripped him for quitting so close to the season.

Radio host Doug Gottlieb said retiring because of injuries was a totally millennial thing to do.

Luck doesn’t owe Beurliein, Gottlieb, the fans, the NFL or anyone anything.

