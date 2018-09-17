TIMEOUT: Should the NFL Change the Rule on Ties?

Now for a TIMEOUT: And let's talk football.

For the second time in two weeks, an NFL game has ended in a tie.

That's as many ties as all of the 2016 season.

It's time to do away with ties in the NFL and go to the college overtime rules.

Right now, if an NFL game ends in a tie, the two teams play a ten minute overtime period.

If nobody scores, it's a tie.

Most of the time that happens because placekickers have been missing field goals or extra points.

Coaches don't have the guts to go to two when it's late in the game. And some teams are just not any good.

College football took care of this problem decades ago.

If regulation ends in a tie, teams start offensive drives on the 25-yard line.

That makes for exciting, high scoring finishes, and no ties.

Back in 1973, there were seven ties in the NFL and they changed the rules and put in sudden death.

They should change it again, because nobody, and I mean nobody wants to kiss your sister.

And that's what a tie is, kissing your sister.

What do you think? Should the NFL change it's overtime rules to eliminate ties?

