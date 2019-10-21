Timeout: Should the Chiefs bring Patrick Mahomes back as soon as possible

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the game after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Now for a timeout.

Lets talk about the Kansas Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

It’s been almost a week since the defending NFL MVP limped off the field with a dislocated knee cap.

Subsequent MRI’s revealed no significant damage and Mahomes was projected to miss at least the next four to six weeks.

Then at today’s news conference, chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked if Mahomes would be able to play Sunday.

As in this Sunday.

And Reid sidestepped the question a bit saying it would be a stretch for him to play.

But he added, there’s nothing impossible with this kid.

Really.

As a Chiefs fan, I don’t want Patrick Mahomes playing Sunday against the Packers.

I don’t even want him to play in two weeks.

I want Patrick Mahomes to be at 100% when he comes back, even if it means he’s out until after the Chiefs bye week in late November.

I understand that Patrick Mahomes can do mind-boggling things on the field, but he’s only human.

What do you think?

Should the Chiefs bring Patrick Mahomes back as soon as possible or should they wait a few weeks?

We’ll share some of your responses tonight on KOLR10 at 10 p.m.