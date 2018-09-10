Now for a TIMEOUT: Let's talk about the National Football League.

I'm not talking about defensive hits, and I'm not talking about who kneeled and who didn't. I'm talking about fun.

Welcome back end zone celebrations, we've missed you over the past seven months.

Now that football is back, I'm glued to the tv set.

I don't care who scores. All I want to see is what elaborate celebration the players have dreamed up for their few precious seconds of airtime.

As you already know, I'm not the biggest Roger Goodell fan, but last year he loosened the rules for touchdown celebrations.

He put the fun back into the NFL.

Players can do whatever they want in the end zone as long as it's not taunting an opponent or simulating a weapon.

Ever since it's been an end zone dance party of fun, from selfie poses, to sack races, to duck, duck goose.

The only complaint I have from the Chiefs big win is that Travis Kelce didn't score.

He's one of the best in the business when it comes to touchdown celebrations.

What do you think of the NFL's touchdown celebrations? Do you love it or hate it?

