Timeout: Ned Yost announces his retirement

FILE – In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost, left, appeals to umpire crew chief Bill Miller, center, after home plate umpire Mark Carlson ejected starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman (57) for hitting Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson with a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game, in Chicago. Royals manager Ned Yost will be retiring at the end of the season, a year in which his team lost 100 games. His decision was announced by the team Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

This morning the Ballclub announced that Ned Yost will retire at the end of this season which is at the end of this week on Sunday.

This hasn’t been the best of Ned Yost’s 16 managerial seasons with both the Brewers and the Royals.

There are five games left, and Kansas City has already lost 100 games for the second straight season.

Yost’s record in his 10 seasons for the Royals is 744 wins and 836 loses.

Despite that, Yost is the winningest manager in Royals history.

That’s more than 300 wins than Whitey Herzog.

And Ned Yost did what no other manager in Royals history could do, take the team to back to back world series appearances.

And ned Yost’s 2015 team did win the world championship.

Yost was a good baseball man who showed remarkable patience.

2019 was ruined when star catcher Salvador Perez suffered a season-ending injury in spring training.

It’s the end of an era at Kauffman Stadium.

I for one am sad to see him retire.

What do you think of Ned Yost and his Royals tenure?

E-mail dlucy@kolr10.com or join the discussion on Facebook.

We’ll share some of your responses tonight on KOLR10 at 10 p.m.