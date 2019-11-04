Timeout: Missouri Valley postseason basketball

For timeout, we will be talking basketball.

Missouri Valley postseason basketball.

Every bears fan is hoping for a long postseason run by Missouri State and that postseason will begin in St. Louis at Enterprise Center.

The Missouri Valley and Enterprise Center announced today that the conference’s postseason tournament will continue to be played in downtown St. Louis until at least 2025.

The contract renewal is a great thing.

Not only for the players and fans of the ten valley teams, but also for the city of St. Louis.

Talk to Dana Ford and all he’s focused on is his team playing it’s best basketball in St. Louis.

Everything is on the line, the winner gets the ultimate prize, a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Arch madness, as it’s called, is played the week before the power five conferences host their tournaments.

That means the Eye of The College Hoops World is on the valley, and CBS sports televises Sunday’s championship game.

What’s not to love about Arch Madness, and it’s on for five more years, well done Missouri Valley.

What do you think about the valley’s postseason party in St. Louis?

Have you been in the past?

Are you planning on going in March?

E-mail your thoughts to dlucy@kolr10.com or comment on the Facebook post and we’ll share some of your comments at 10 p.m.