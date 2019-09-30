Timeout: Mike Shildt

Now for a timeout, let’s talk St. Louis Cardinals.

The National League Central Champion Cardinals.

Last week a national sportswriter was making his postseason baseball award picks.

You know Cy Young, rookie of the year, that stuff.

And he had Mike Shildt down as the national league manager of the year.

If I had a vote, Shildt would be my man too.

Think back to May, when the Cardinals lost 18 games that month.

At one point, St. Louis was in fourth place in the division.

Then the team got healthy, Shildt tinkered with the lineup and the bullpen and pulled this team to a division championship.

Mike Shildt is a team-first kind of skipper.

He gives credit to his players first and foremost.

But he deserves credit here.

The one time Springfield skipper never panicked.

After one heartbreaking loss, he sternly told reporters that the season wasn’t over and he believed in his players.

St. Louis is back in the playoffs after three years because of Mike Shildt’s leadership.

He should be the manager of the year.

