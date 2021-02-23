Tigers Woods needs surgery to repair multiple leg injuries following car accident

RANCHO PALOS VERDE, Cal–PGA golfer Tiger Woods is in a hospital Tuesday night following an accident this morning south of Los Angeles.

He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair multiple leg injuries.

Tiger Woods is currently in serious but stable condition.

The Los Angeles County sheriffs office says that Woods lost control of his SUV, hit a curb, a tree and then rolled over for several hundred feet.

He was wearing his seat belt.

And paramedics said Woods was concious when they arrived, and they had to pry him out of the SUV.

Tiger Woods injuries are not considered life threatening.

The sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence of driver impairment.

In December, the 45-year old underwent his fifth back surgery.

He hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the delayed Masters back in November.

Prior to that, Woods did play golf at Payne’s Valley in Hollister back in September in a made for TV event.