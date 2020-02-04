Tigers win seventh straight beating Nixa

OZARK, Mo. – Girls high school basketball, the backyard brawl, Ozark hosting Nixa.
The Lady Tigers have won six straight.
While Nixa is coming off a win against Glendale.
But, in the end, Ozark was too much as the Tigers beat the Eagles, 53-43.
