Tigers win seventh straight beating Nixa

OZARK, Mo. – Girls high school basketball, the backyard brawl, Ozark hosting Nixa.

The Lady Tigers have won six straight.

While Nixa is coming off a win against Glendale.

But, in the end, Ozark was too much as the Tigers beat the Eagles, 53-43.

