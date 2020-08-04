Tigers upcoming series postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Major League Baseball announced Monday that the four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Comerica Park has been postponed.



The Tigers will hold workouts throughout the week before flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to a statement by the Detroit Tigers.

The Cardinals have had 13 members of the organization test positive for COVID-19 in the last week, including seven players and six staff members. The team has been in quarantine since Thursday.



Four games between the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers were canceled this weekend because of the outbreak, according to reports from the Detroit Free Press.



The Cardinals will stay in Milwaukee and will continue to be tested daily. The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis, according to the MLB.



The 2020 MLB season is just more than a week old, yet the schedule continues to be altered due to COVID-19 cases across the league.



As of Monday, 18 different MLB games impacting a total of nine teams had been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, according to a report by CBS Sports.



MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly told MLB Players Association union chief Tony Clark on Friday that coronavirus testing protocols need to be followed more closely and that more positive tests could see the league shut down as soon as early next week.