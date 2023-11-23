REPUBLIC–On Saturday afternoon, not one, not two, but three high school football teams from the Ozarks will play for a spot in a state championship.

For Ryan Cornelson and the Republic Tigers, their run to the Class 5 Semifinal gives them an extra spoonful of appreciation this holiday.

“We have a lot of things to be thankful for and be blessed, but from a football standpoint, still playing is something that’s really special for us.”

While most families are thankful to gather from near and far this Thanksgiving, the Republic Tigers football team is grateful to prepare for their first state semifinal in 37 years.

“There’s no doubt it’s exciting,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Cornelson. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids. They’ve worked really hard. For not just this year but the last three years. Doing everything we’ve asked of them to try and be successful.”

“We’ve been here every day since May,” said senior linebacker Cole Gimlin. “Practicing hard, in and out of the weight room. Everybody’s worked together and we came in hard and we worked and i feel like we deserve it because we worked so hard this year.”

After edging Helias Catholic 28-21 in the Class 5 Quarterfinals, the Tigers are just one win away from making it to their first state title game.

But to do that, they have to win a rematch, on Saturday, against the team who thumped them by 21 earlier this fall…16-time state champion, Webb City.

“They’ve had great runs, they’ve got great coaches, they’ve got great players, and they’re really good again,” said Cornelson. “So, at this point, with only four teams left you’re gonna run into good teams no matter who you play and so, we’re just gonna have to do everything we can to have a good plan and then go play.”

“We think back about it, and how we’re so close, two games away from winning it all, and…It just…You think about it, let’s win this.”

Repmo draws its unwavering optimism from two sources – Its 4-1 record in one possession games this season…

“The confidence we have in each other to go out there and win a game. I mean we’ve played a lot of close games,” said senior quarterback Wyatt Woods. “Nixa, we didn’t come out on top but the rest of them we did. And it just feels really good to know that another guy’s got your back to make a play.”

And it’s championship or bust mentality from their 24 seniors.

“This is my senior year and I’ve worked really hard for four years and everybody else has and I just wanna get it done. Last year and just remember it always to be a Tiger and win state,” said Gimlin.