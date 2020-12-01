Tigers aim for fifth straight against Hogs

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Traditionally, Black Friday has meant Mizzou and Arkansas dueling in the Battle Line Rivalry.

COVID-19 moved that game around a bit, but the SEC rivals will play this Saturday at 11 at Faurot Field.

This game has a lot of story lines, not the least of which is former Mizzou coach Barry Odom returning as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator.

Both teams are featuring first year coaches, and Mizzou will be looking for its fifth straight win over the Razorbacks.

The Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz may be new to Mizzou, but he’s knows a rivalry when he sees one.

“At the end of the day there is a trophy on the line. They are standing in our way of what we want to accomplish this year and we are standing in their way,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s rivalry enough. There are plenty of storylines however you want to create them, but at the bottom line this is a player’s game and whoever wants it the most on Saturday at 11 o’ clock is going to win. Both of us desperately want to win. Rivalry or not, I think we are both going to get each other’s best shot.”