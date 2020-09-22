Tiger & Friends open Payne’s Valley with golf challenge

HOLLISTER, Mo–Some of the best golfers in the world gathered south of Branson to open Tiger Woods’ public golf course, raise money for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation, and play some competitive golf.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen is at Payne’s Valley and has this early report.

Matt Vereen: “Today marks the grand opening of the new Payne’s Valley course down here at Big Cedar Lodge, designed of course by Tiger Woods. So who better than the legend himself Tiger to open the course along with some big names in Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.”

Tiger Woods: “I hope I didn’t, as Johnny (Morris) said, I didn’t screw this up. And today is a very special day. And as Johnny always says, a very happy day.”

A happy day indeed, first tee shot honors going to Aaron Stewart, son of Ozarks native Payne Stewart.

Then it was the man himselfs turn, opening the action in a Ryder Cup style.

Woods and Thomas versus Rose and McIlroy.

Europeans strike first, McIlroy finishing off an opening hole win for a 1UP lead.

The Americans would knot it back on the 2nd, but on hole three it’s McIlroy again.

His short game sets up an easy birdie and back to a 1UP lead.

On the par-5 4th, Woods breaks out his own short game – but the Europeans beat them again

to claim a 2&1 win through the best ball stage.

Tiger with a little revenge on the 6th – winning the long drive challenge.

348 yards the winning number, setting up his first birdie of the day on the 6th green.

We’ll have a full recap tonight at 10, but for now reporting from the Payne’s Valley Cup,

Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.