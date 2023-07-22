SPRINGFIELD–In a tournament known for going “low” the 34th annual Price Cutter Charity Championship continues to live up to the hype. For the third day in a row, a player posted a round of 9-under par or better. With a three way tie atop of the leaderboard it’ll be anyone’s race for the winner’s check on Sunday.
Just after 11:30 this morning, Parker Coody teed off in the last group with a one-shot lead in his pocket, and it must’ve felt like a rocket, as he flew out of the gate with 3 straight birdies to quickly ascend to 18-under par.
But unlike yesterday, when the 23-year old Texas Longhorn alum carded a bogey free round of 64, Coody couldn't maintain his blistering pace. His touch with the putter fell flat and he only added two strokes to his total. Finishing at minus 17 after 3 rounds.
However, his identical twin brother, Pierceson, playing in front of Parker, managed to do some damage following his own hot start.
Pierceson was 4-under on the day after just his first three holes, then overcame a bogey at 5 with birdies on 7 and 9 to go out at 31.
The 2-time Korn Ferry Tour winner only birdied 11, 13, and 15 with his lone bogey on the back at 12. His round of 7-under made him co-leader at minus 20.
"The first few holes are gettable, so you have to play really well to make the birdies, so it is frustrating shooting 7 under the way I started since I had so many birdie looks," said co-leader Pierceson Coody." But it's really nice to be hitting the ball well again, it's a lot of fun and it's fun to shoot low too, so enjoying it."
The reigning Panama Champion will draw from his victory in may to prepare for Sunday's final round.
"I started off the day tied for the lead, so I guess that'll be a very similar situation. I'll think about the wins, obviously, knowing that I can get it done. If I have a day like today and i kinda just stick to my game I think things can go my way."
Chandler Phillips, who entered Saturday in solo 2nd on the heels of tying the lowest score in the field Friday, didn't slow down one bit through 13 holes.
He carved up the front 9 with 6 birdies and no bogeys to make a statement to the field. But limped home in even par on the back thanks to a pair of costly bogeys at 14 and 15.
"I'm kinda not really satisfied with the round, but I mean, I'm right where i want to be," said co-leader Chandler Phillips. "Could've been a little better, but that's golf. It's just a dumb game, so...You just gotta deal with it when it comes."
Phillips exhausted tone sounds odd for a guy tied atop the tournament, but he admits he can't let the possibility of earning his 2nd win this season get the best of him.
"When I start caring too much about things in golf, it doesn't really work for me. So, final group, not final group, everybodies gotta play the same holes. If you come out on top, hey, it was your week. If you don't, better luck next time."
Thomas Walsh is the 3rd member of the three-way tie and he will join first round leader, Rob Oppenheim in the second to last pairing tomorrow at 12:50pm.