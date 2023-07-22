SPRINGFIELD–In a tournament known for going “low” the 34th annual Price Cutter Charity Championship continues to live up to the hype. For the third day in a row, a player posted a round of 9-under par or better. With a three way tie atop of the leaderboard it’ll be anyone’s race for the winner’s check on Sunday.

Just after 11:30 this morning, Parker Coody teed off in the last group with a one-shot lead in his pocket, and it must’ve felt like a rocket, as he flew out of the gate with 3 straight birdies to quickly ascend to 18-under par.