ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Lady Bears will tip off the Valley postseason Tournament Friday evening at 6pm in Moline, Illinois.

It’s Hoops in the Heartland, and in our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is the second seed and will play either Drake or Bradley.

The Valley also released some of it’s postseason awards Wednesday.

And three Missouri State players were honored.

Seniors Brice Calip and Abi Jackson were named first team All-Valley, and both players were put on the All-Defensive team.

Calip is averaging 12 points and five rebounds a game and leads the team with 64 steals.

It’s third straight year Calip’s been named first team All-Valley.

Abi Jackson averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game in conference play this season.

Mariah White was named to the All-Newcomer team.

White scored 24 points in her Lady Bear debut and averaged nine points and three rebounds a game.