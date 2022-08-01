SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As we mentioned, Missouri State will kick off practice on Wednesday.

And in our Bear Nation report, they’ll do it with three preseason All-Americans.

Bears punter Grant Burkett was named to the first team.

The junior ranked second in the nation with his 46 yard per punt average last season.

Senior quarterback Jason Shelley was second team All-American.

Shelley was the Valley offensive player and Newcomer of the year last season.

Joining him on the second team is Montrae Braswell.

Braswell had 44 tackles last season and four interceptions and was fifth in the nation in kickoff returns.