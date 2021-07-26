Thornhill taking advantage of added camp time

ST JOSEPH, Mo–Kansas City Chiefs training camp continued Monday morning in St. Joe.

The first couple of days are for new players, quarterbacks and Chiefs recovering from injuries.

Harold Kuntz talks with one of those recovering Chiefs, safety Juan Thornhill.

Juan Thornhill admitted that he wasn’t at 100 percent last season after coming off of a knee injury.

But this year he feels 100 percent and is ready to contribute to the Chiefs.

“The knee feels great. I love that coach brought me out here for this little camp right here. Because I have a chance to get moving and get my feet back up underneath me. But I feel better then I have in a long time,” said Thornhill.

Placed on the injured list to get some work in during training camp, he says the extra work has helped.

“I still have some work to do out there. I was besides coach spags, I was communicating calls. I got individual drills to get my legs moving. I wasn’t completely out of it. It was more of mental thing so i can get back into camp at 100 percent,” said Thornhill.

Along with advice from Tyrann Mathieu.

Thornhill:”He was telling me that there would be times I would be frustrated and be like a step slow on a play or things like that. And I saw it during the season. There were multiple times that I could have made an interception or knock the ball down but I was a half a second too late. But the biggest thing is staying confident. I’m putting myself at the top of the list. I’m going to compete with Tyrann. Tyrann is a heck of a player. So we compete each and every day. He says I’m getting an interception in this game. I say I’m going to get two.”

Now he hopes to help with another Super Bowl run.

And expects nothing less then a championship.

“I had guys always around me, just to joke around in the lockerroom and have fun. And I can also watch football. Even though I wasn’t participating I was watching, getting my calls, communicating with coach Spags. And that allowed me to keep up with my game. We have a heck of a football team and don’t shoot for anything less then winning a Super Bowl,” said Thornhill.