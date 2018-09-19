The Springfield Sports Hall Of Fame Inducts Its 2018 Class Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame inducted it's Class of 2018 Tuesday night at the Oasis Convention Center.

And the class has a definite basketball feel to it with three coaches and a player making up four-fifths of the class.

The lone inductee with no basketball ties was LPGA star Cathy Reynolds.

She learned the game of golf at Hickory Hills and won a Missouri amateur before moving to the professional ranks.

Hundreds of sports fans witnessed her class get inducted in the 32nd annual ceremony.

The Springfield hall now has 128 members.

Proceeds from the festivities go to buying sports equipment for youth organizations.

And more than $325,000 dollars has been raised in the three decades of the induction ceremonies.

Also in the class of 2018, high school coaching rivals Mike Keltner who coached at Glendale for 15 years.

And Roy Green who coached at Kickapoo for 26 years.

Manny Oliver was a Harlem Globetrotter for four years after being a standout at Central high school.

And Nyla Milleson who coached at Glendale, started the Drury womens program and coached the Missouri State Lady Bears for six seasons.

"It's a great honor, I'm very humbled. It means that I've lived for a long time. And I've put a lot of good people around me over the years. It's special tonight to go in with coach Keltner. We were seven years at Glendale. And he was very much a mentor to me when I got to Springfield. Then the rivalry with Kickapoo and coach Green," said Milleson.

"It's quiet an honor. And it brings back a lot of memories, kind of like almost game day again. The people I'm going in with are great coaches. And had a good influence on me. I knew I had to bring my "A" game if I was going against Keltner," said Green.



"We had some dandy battles. That great Glendale Kickapoo rivalry was a lot of fun. It was tough but it was fun. You had to be ready to go. You knew they would be. We shook hands when it was over and got ready for the next one," said Keltner.





