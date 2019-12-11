The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame names Spoonhour a legend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated basketball Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the more iconic high school programs were recognized and former Southwest Missouri State coach Charlie Spoonhour was named a sports legend.

Hundreds of former Nixa Eagles and former Marshfield Lady Jays were on hand as those teams were put into the Hall of Fame.

Marshfield advanced to 12 Final Fours and won seven state championships and won 102 straight games.

On the boys side, Nixa earned nine trips to the Final Four and won two state titles.

The Eagles captured 26 conference and 18 district championships.

The Hall also inducted Missouri Southern’s Anita Oplotnik and New Haven coach Ray Steinhoff.

The afternoon was capped by the unveiling of Charlie Spoonhour’s bronze bust recognizing his legendary status.

Spoon’s son Jay talked about his father.

“I can’t recall in all the times we’ve talked, I can’t remember him ever wanting to have anything bronzed. But I’m sure he’d think this was alright. I think the fact that he’s going in with high school players, high school coaches and high school teams. Especially in the Southwest area, that would have meant a lot to him,” said Jay Spoonhour.

“When I was there we were building it. And built it rather quickly which was super cool. So I guess there would be some pressure for the kids after that. But to me you have such a great community and great support from Marshfield,” said former Lady Jay Melody Howard Elliott.

“We’ve always been really good almost every year. We’ve had our down cycles but we bounced back really quick. We’ve done it at the Class S level, Class 2, Class 3 and Class 5. We’ve had success at all levels,” said Nixa coach Jay Osborne.