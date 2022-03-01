SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Valley mens MVP award is named after Larry Bird.

The womens MVP wins the Jackie Stiles trophy.

And the Missouri State Lady Bear icon is having a special day.

A brand new documentary movie entitled “The Jackie Stiles Story” premiered Tuesday afternoon at the Gillioz Theater in downtown Springfield.

The movie is produced by noted filmmaker Brent Huff who follows Stiles career from Claflin, Kansas to Springfield, Missouri to the WNBA.

Stiles says she was humbled that someone wanted to make a film about her hoops journey.

“I never in my wildest dreams believed that someone would want to do a movie about my life. I’m so excited to premiere it here in Springfield, Missouri because this community had so much to do with my success on and off the floor. It’s great just to share it with them. I have so much trust in Brent Huff. He had contacted me three years ago and he said he’d love to do a movie about my life. I was like really, is this guy for real? And then I saw some of the stuff he’s done. And he blew me away with the trailer,” said Stiles.