SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are only five days left until the big game. Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off against each other at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13.

The Rams last played in the Super Bowl in 2019 when the team lost against the New England Patriots 13-3, and the Bengals last made it to the championship game in 1989 against the San Francisco 49ers, losing the game 20-16.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on NBC.