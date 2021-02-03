NFL announces cannons will not be fired during Super Bowl LV

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL has issued a cannon ceasefire in Tampa Bay.

An NFL spokesperson tells WFLA-TV that the ritual of the firing of the cannons from the pirate ship in the north end zone of the stadium will not take place during Super Bowl LV when the Buccaneers score.

The cannons will only be fired during team introductions. Raymond James Stadium, on the day, of Super Bowl LV is considered neutral territory.

