Nashville Zoo giraffe predicts winner of 2021 Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Congo, a male giraffe at the Nashville Zoo, continued his annual tradition of predicting the winner of the upcoming 2021 Super Bowl.

Congo began predicting the winner of the Super Bowl in 2013.

This year, Congo predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will reign victorious at the big game. A video taken at the Zoo showed him selecting a laminated photo featuring Kansas City’s logo.

The Zoo said Congo currently has a 75% success rate in accurately predicting winners of the Super Bowl.