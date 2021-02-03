Just how well do Bucs, Chiefs fans know their teams?

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — The NFL is allowing 22,000 fans into Raymond James Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl, and with the big game being in Tampa, a lot of people were already there.

The Super Bowl is a big commitment for fans, financially and time-wise, and this year there’s an added strain of attending a big event during a pandemic. It’s also different since so many Buccaneer fans are already in town.

But just how well do these die-hard fans know their teams? We hit the streets in Tampa to find out.