‘I just love my Chiefs’: Kansas man turns front yard into mini Arrowhead Stadium

SEDGWICK, Kan. (WDAF) — More than 100 miles away from Kansas City, a Kansas man says he’s bringing Arrowhead to the small town of Sedgwick.

“They know that I’m a diehard fan, and I have always have been. Even year-round, I’m wearing Chiefs gear,” Dennis Basye said. “I’ve been a fan for 50 years, and when they won that Super Bowl last year, I just love my Chiefs, I just started building from there and adding more.”

This year, he purchased a 1965 Chiefs fire truck and painted a miniature Chiefs football field on his front lawn. Now, his yard decorations attract people from all over.

“I feel pretty warm inside because I didn’t expect the love I got from the city and everybody around. It’s just wonderful. It’s heart-warming all the way around, and my effort was well worth it,” Basye said.

He said the display is in honor of his wife who died from cancer 13 years ago. Basye said she introduced him to decorating, and they shared many Sundays together cheering on the Chiefs.

“Right before the season, we used to decorate our house together and had so much fun doing that,” he said. “She’s looking down smiling at me.”

Basye said he’s popular for his Chiefs touchdown siren he sounds on his firetruck every game.

Next year he plans to add an Arrowhead sign to his roof.