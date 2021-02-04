Cheese dip for your football weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chef Brad Leighninger of Gettin’ Basted and Downing Street Pour House joined Daybreak this week to help give some super recipes for the game this weekend. Watch and follow along if you’d like to try and make his queso fundido with burnt ends:

-Pick your protein: Chicken, chorizo, burnt ends, whatever you like – warm up in a skillet

-Grate your cheese for the dip. Use a good melting cheese like pepper jack and mozzarella

-Shred some of the meat and some peppers and onions, place in bottom of cheese dish

-Pile in your cheese, above the rim of the dish, as it will cook down

-Place dish in a 400-degree oven for about 4-5 minutes. Watch for some browning, though not too much

-Carefully take out cheese, and top with your meat, BBQ sauce, and enjoy!