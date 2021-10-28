Big Game Bound Week 8: Packers-Cardinals headline TNF as Colts and Bucs face key divisional games

Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum today and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. Periods of rain are on tap with blustery conditions thanks to the proximity of the low to the viewing area. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal today and tomorrow. Winds could occasionally gust up to 45 mph from the NW and that is why Wind Advisories have been issued across the Ozarks. The wind flow will usher in much cooler air with falling temps expected into the afternoon. Temps will be in the lower 50s to begin the day with a tumble back into the mid and upper 40s during this afternoon. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s which is well below average. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Trick-or-Treating weather is looking just spooktacular! Temps will likely be in the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it's looking like it could bring a few showers by nighttime. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season. Showers will be possible throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies. Even colder conditions are on the docket for Wednesday with readings in the lower 40s. A few snowflakes could mix in with the lingering moisture Wednesday night as temps fall close to the freezing mark.

Have a great day!