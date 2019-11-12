Big Game Bound Week 10: Monday night showdown in NFC West

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 10 of “Big Game Bound,” and there’s only one unbeaten team in the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers.

While they’ve survived several tests this season, Monday night may be the biggest. They host a division foe, the Seattle Seahawks.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

Our Big Game correspondents from San Francisco and Seattle break down the Monday night matchup. How can the 49ers slow down Russell Wilson? What’s been the key to Jimmy Garoppolo’s success?

Our Big Guest is former NFL and Super Bowl Champion tight end Martellus Bennett. He talks about the dominance of his former team, the New England Patriots. And what he thinks of his brother Michael, a current player for the Dallas Cowboys who’s taking a stand for social justice.

Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com returns with who you can pick up off the waiver wire with some big names on their bye weeks.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.