Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: Bears Jim McMahon, Dan Hampton talk SBLV top players

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be making just their second Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, while it’s the fourth appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams will have rosters full of talent when they square off at Raymond James Stadium. While the quarterbacks are the headliners, the Bucs and Chiefs have other talented players who helped get their teams to the big game.

Join our Big Game Bound team live at 1 p.m. ET: Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, FOX59’s Chris Hagan, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno are joined by two Chicago Bears legends.

NFL Hall of Fame DT Dan Hampton and Super Bowl Champion QB Jim McMahon will address SBLV’s biggest X-factor: Which player is most important to the Chiefs and Bucs this Sunday? They will also discuss the Bears offseason needs.

And many expect New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees to retire this offseason. So will the Saints look to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at QB? Join our interactive discussion.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.